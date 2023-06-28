Yvonne Nelson shoots herself in the foot?

Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson appears to have contradicted herself in her quest to fight Sarkodie’s narrative about the abortion she had in 2010 which the rapper captured in a song released on June 28, 2023.

Yvonne in her book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ had accused Sarkodie of impregnating her in 2010, refusing to accept responsibility and expressing what appeared to be an inflexible desire for her to abort the baby.



The rapper in his rebuttal captured on the ‘Try Me’ track, said he did not ask Yvonne Nelson to abort the baby; it was her sole decision. According to him, he asked her to keep the baby but she chose her education above the baby.



Yvonne has since the release of the song been tweeting, expressing her disgust with the posture and lyrics of Sarkodie as she said the rapper is rubbishing her pain.



One of Yvonne’s tweets, however, appears to contradict what she said on page 85 of her book, GhanaWeb has observed. The actress said in her tweet that it was untrue she was in school at the time; hence, Sarkodie’s claim that she told him she wanted to focus on her education was false.



Yvonne’s tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read: “Michael, you claim I was desperate to abort because I needed to complete school. In 2010 when I became pregnant, I had completed the university. Anybody can verify this. I wasn’t in school and you know it. If you want to lie, find a logical lie.”

However, in Chapter 7 of Yvonne Nelson ’s book which talks about her ban by movie producers, the actress mentioned on page 85 that when she was banned, she was in her final year at the university. She mentioned that the ban, coupled with the pregnancy made the circumstance tough.“I must admit it was a tough year. I was in my final year at the university. I was banned from acting. I was pregnant and definitely was not prepared to host another human being,” the first three sentences on page 85 read.

The Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) in 2010 banned Yvonne Nelson after she had an altercation with movie producer Abdul Salam Mumuni.



In her account, she had been on set on two separate days, and missed lectures and a quiz but the shoot did not happen as planned because “one of the lead characters did not show up”. The situation required she would have to be available the next day but that was not going to happen.



“My fight with Abdul Salam- if I can call it a fight happened when we were acting 4Play Reloaded. I was in my final year at Central University when Abul Salam called me to join the cast. He was well aware of my commitment to academic responsibilities and that I didn't have much time to spare. I was not ready to defer my programme, and leaving CUC without a degree would leave me in despair…”



“I had sacrificed a quiz and answered an urgent call to go on set for the shoot when he called me. I left campus and went to sit the whole day, but there was no show. One of the lead characters did not show up.



“The following day, I again abandoned class and went for the shoot, but nothing happened. One of the lead actors, we were told, was a judge in the Miss Malaika beauty pageant. Those responsibilities had kept her away and kept me at bay from academic work.

“When I was leaving that day, I told Abdul Salam that I had already missed two days of class and a quiz, so I wasn't coming the following day. What I said was as if I had struck a match stick and dropped it in fuel. He flared up and started a condescending attack on me. I have never seen him angrier. Roger Quartey, one of the crew members, kept fueling his ego and stoking the fire that raged until I left that day.



“I didn't receive any call to go back on set for the shoot. The next time I heard from or about him was a week later when I heard in the media that FIPAG had banned me from acting for a year. It was the top story on every entertainment show,” she wrote in her book.



Yvonne Nelson moves to 'clarify' school narrative.



The actress has in another tweet sought to clarify that she was indeed not a student at the time as she was waiting for her certificate.



She stated: "I was pregnant at the time I launched my glaucoma foundation, around October 2010. I graduated from Central University in Oct. 2010. It was my final year, but I’d completed my course work months before the October graduation and my pregnancy. I was only waiting for my certificate."

