Zapp Mallet blasts Shirley Ayorkor Botchway for shading Dumelo

Source: Hot FM, Contributor

Ghanaian music producer, Emmanuel Mallet popularly known as Zapp Mallet has lambasted the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, over her 'unruly' comments against Mr. John Dumelo.

The minister, whilst campaigning for NPP's Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary Candidate, Lydia Seyeram Alhassan on Friday, November 27, 2020, threw 'shots' at Mr. Dumelo, claiming that Parliament is a place for serious minded people and not for retired actors who think they have some fame.



“Parliament is for serious minded people and not people who have done some movies and think they are popular. It is a serious place; I will tell him; the laws of the country are enacted in parliament. If our President can continue his job very well, he needs Lydia Alhassan in Parliament to do the job so that all you need as a constituency will be easily given to you,” she said.



But reacting to this, Mr. Mallet has labeled as offensive and disrespectful the foreign minister's comments.



Zapp in an exclusive interview with Accra-based Hot FM said it is no secret that celebrities all over the world have contested and won elections.

“When I heard it I felt like some spit had been thrown on you. I really admire that woman because I have lived in Anyaa before so for that to have come from her I was very shocked because how could she have acted such a thing," he said with shock. Actors are also citizens and they can also serve in whatever capacity they are, you can't just open your mouth and say actors are not serious......in America one of the best American President to have served in recent times was an actor, Ronald Reagan and he served for eight years and he was so good ". The multiple award-winning sound engineer fumed.



Zapp advised that; "I am surprised people are supporting her on that statement... it's unfortunate. It will be appropriate for her to apologize and she being honourable I think that will be the most honourable thing she could do. To spit an Actor is spitting the whole creative industry because we are all involved ".





