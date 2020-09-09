Music

Zionfelix teams up with Reggie Rockstone, Kumasi rappers for 'Kumerica' song

Renowned Ghanaian blogger, social media marketer and YouTuber, Nana Yaw Adomako Mensah Felix aka ZionFelix, has recruited veteran hiplife star Reggie Rockstone, Lilwin, Amerado, Ypee, Brenya, Yaa Jackson, Oseikrom Sikanii, Rap Fada, and Phaize on a new song titled ‘Kumerica’.

This masterpiece flaunts the positive vibes in Kumasi now christened Kumerica.



The Peewezle-produced-song also exhibited the potentials of young men in Kumerica.



All the artistes featured on this song revealed how proud they are to be Kumericans.



Following the trend of Kumerica, many songs have been released to keep the drill and the movement active but the featuring of these great talents on one piece places it high over the other songs.

Apart from the lyrical dexterity of these artistes, the music producer also did a yeoman’s job.



ZionFelix was highly praised by all those featured on the new ‘Kumerica’ song for his efforts of making this come to reality.





Source: Felix Nana Yaw Adomako, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.