Acts of indiscipline by some WASSCE candidates worrying

File photo: Students writing examination

I can't help but pity the conduct of some SHS students who flooded some social media platforms with various act of insubordination. When did we as a nation driven by honour and integrity get here?

It is pathetic, it is unethical, it is un-Presbyterian, it is unacceptable and condemnable. I call on all stakeholders who still believe in the values of discipline in the midst of our current state of misplaced human right system to rise and do the needful to correct and call the few out of the many students caught in this act to order.



I admonish the students who displayed these recalcitrant behaviours to take a deep reflection on their conduct and find answers to WHY they were the few out of the lot, what the others did that they didn't do and WHY the others are not doing what they are doing now.



Bear in mind that the internet as a good master is a perfect platform for karma, the aftermath of your actions today awaits you tomorrow.

To the Ministry of Education and the Government of the Republic, this is a clear sign and a wakeup call for a thorough review of our Education system and policies. The earlier the better.



I salute all other schools and individuals who out of whatever difficulties they encountered still observed sanity and discipline to keep on keeping on, the future is bright.

