2016 Spelling Bee Champion named 3rd Best Student for WASSCE 2020

Ghana’s Spelling Bee Champion of 2016, Afua Ansah

Ghana’s Spelling Bee Champion of 2016, Afua Ansah has been named by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) as the 3rd overall best student in the 2020 WASSCE.

When Afua won the 2016 Spelling Bee competition, it was her third time trying.



And according to The Spelling Bee Competition, she went and excelled in the United States when she represented Ghana at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.



She was the first African to make it to the 20 finalists in the Spelling Bee competition in the US, which had competitors from around the world.

She is currently an undergrad in one of the world’s ivy league schools, Cornell University, New York studying Electrical and Computer Engineering.



Afua Ansah attended Achimota Senior High School.



