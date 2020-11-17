Tangoba Abayage absorbs cost of checking results for WASSCE candidates in Navrongo Central

NPP Navrongo Central Parliamentary Candidate, Tangoba Abayage

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

The Navrongo Central New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, Tangoba Abayage, has made arrangements for the over 1,000 West African Senior School Certificate Examination candidates in her constituency, to check their examination results online for free.

Ms. Abayage made the arrangements with eight internet cafes in the Navrongo municipality where she absorbed all cost of checking the results, as a way of congratulating the candidates.



The kind gesture of the Upper East Regional Minister follows the release of the 2020 WASSCE results by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).



In a post Ms. Abayage made on Facebook on Monday to announce the arrangements, she wrote: “As my way of congratulating our students in my constituency who performed very well in the recent WASSCE, I have decided to absorb all the cost of checking their result”.

“Student who have completed this year should contact the following internet cafes to access their results. Note that it is free.”



This is not the first time Ms. Abayage has shown kindness to students in her constituency. She recently donated mathematic sets to Junior High School students preparing for their BECE and used part of her salary to procure classroom furniture for schools in her constituency.

