25 best WASSCE students in North Tongu to get full scholarship

Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa is MP for North Tongu

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has pledged to offer a full scholarship to 25 best students in his constituency from the graduates who sat for the 2020 senior high school certificate examination.

The MP has since communicated his intention to the District Education Unit in the constituency.



Five students from each of the five senior high schools in the constituency will benefit from the scholarship package.



“This year, five best performing WASSCE candidates (two males and three females) from each of our five senior high schools (a total of 25 students) will receive a full scholarship for the entire duration of their tertiary education,” a statement by the MP said.



Below is the full statement

As heads of second cycle institutions begin the 2020 WASSCE Analysis, I have conveyed my decision to the North Tongu District Education Director, Mr Godwin Amelor to the effect that I am increasing the number of beneficiaries on the MP’s Scholarship Scheme.



This year, five best performing WASSCE candidates (two males and three females) from each of our five senior high schools (a total of 25 students) will receive a full scholarship for the entire duration of their tertiary education.



This package is in addition to our intervention which ensures all orphaned and vulnerable WASSCE candidates automatically qualify for full tertiary scholarships consistent with our tradition since I became MP for my beloved North Tongu. Currently, some 200 beneficiaries fall under this category.



I make no claims of being an AGYAPA, however, I sincerely hope that these modest initiatives would positively touch lives and eventually make our community a far better place than I met it. God bless..