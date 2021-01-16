Bontomuruso NPP Youth Wing ready to work with whoever the President appoints as DCE for Atwima Mponua

President Akufo-Addo

Over the week there has been publications trending on social media and across some traditional media houses purporting to be emanating from a group calling themselves Concerned Youth of Atwima Mponua petitioning His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to appoint Hon. Williams Yaw Darko again to be the District Chief Executive for the Atwima Mponua District.

Since the story broke out, leadership of the Bontomuruso Youth Wing has been receiving calls from media houses and party functionaries asking whether Bontomuruso Youth Wing has a hand in the said petition.



We want to state unequivocally clear that Bontomuruso Youth Wing as one of the most vibrant youth groups in the Atwima Mponua District has no knowledge of the origin of that petition. And we want to make it clear to every concerned person that the Bontomuruso Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party is ever ready to welcome whoever the President appoints as our DCE. We believe the President and his council of elders are the very best people to asses the performance of our DCE and make an informed decision in that regards.



As an NPP Youth Wing, our major concern now has to do with the appointment of our affable Member of Parliament, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah. We sincerely appeal to the President to either maintain him as the Youth & Sports Minister or give him a higher portfolio to serve.



Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah is arguably the best performing Youth & Sports minister ever since the inception of Ghana's 4th Republic. We sincerely believe that his good works at the ministry cannot go unnoticed by the President who has promised to reward Asanteman for the loyalty we've exhibited in maintaining the NPP government for a second term. We are patiently and prayerfully waiting for Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah's appointment and we dearly believe that President Akufo Addo will not let our prayers be in vain.



Long Live The NPP

Long Live Bontomuruso NPP Youth Wing.



*••••••••••••Signed•••••••••••*



Agyeman Opambour,



Chairman, Bontomuruso NPP Youth Wing.



(0248005516)