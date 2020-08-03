Opinions

I will get my president a radio so he can listen to local news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

I will personally buy a radio set from Fuseni and present it to Nana Addo. He claims he is unaware of intimidation’s going on at certain areas of voter’s ID registrations centers.

I can’t blame him for that since he is almost every now and then watching CNN, Al Jazeera, BBC to the detriment of what is happening in Ghana which are being broadcasted on our various TV stations and radio stations. Don’t worry Mr President, I am going to get you a radio which you will always tune in to JoyFM so you can hear what’s happening in Ghana.



Is rather unfortunate that Nana Addo says he is unaware of those intimations. I wonder how he will hear the news of that old lady who was unjustly murdered.



How will the president know what is happening in various areas of Ghana when he doesn’t in the first place own a radio? And how will he know what’s happening if those around him choose not to give him the full story presented on the radio but choose to give him those sugar summaries?

I have to buy my president a radio since I will want him to hear what’s happening in my constituency. The earlier the better. I’m on my way to Fuseni…



Tune in to JoyFM, Mr President for local news! Listen to it yourself!

