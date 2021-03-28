Otchere Darko, Mahama will not congratulate NPP’s cheated Presidential winner Nana Addo

2020 Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Whether you live in Ghana or outside, it is always important to know the political events taking place in the country and if it's necessary you have the right to share your opinion.

One of the news reported by ‘Melodies TV,’ one of Ghana’s social media platforms, was about Nana Akufo-Addo’s cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



According to Melodies TV, Gabby Otchere-Darko posted an article from his radio station, “Asaase Radio,” to the general public that ex-president John Dramani Mahama has finally prepared to come officially to congratulate the current Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo Addo, for winning the 2020 presidential race.



If this request from the president’s cousin is true, then it’s not only funny but also disrespectful to the ex-Ghanaian leader, John Mahama, the entire administration, and supporters of the NDC political party.



This indignant request also confirms the truth behind one of my articles published by Ghanaweb, “Akufo-Addo is surrounded by bad ministers and relatives in politics.”



Wrongdoings in politics are now considered a norm, therefore, without any shame, relatives abet, aid, and support crimes and corruption in governments in Ghana.

What transpired in the 2020 elections in the Republic of Ghana, a country that believes in democracy, has never been witnessed in the country's political history, six decades after independence.



As a matter of fact, there has never been a free and fair election in Africa but the 2020 election was a broad daylight robbery in Ghana.



The boss of the Electoral Commission forged so many figures that she couldn’t even arrive at the conclusion of how those figures came about.



The NPP government didn’t question Jean Mensa about the election fraud, rather the Minister of Information; Kojo Oppong Nkrumah verbally attacked John Mahama for behaving like Donald Trump who wouldn’t accept a defeat.



The leader of the NDC, John Mahama trusted the Supreme Court and, therefore, presented his case with ample evidence of electoral fraud, yet the Supreme Court ruled in the favour of Nana Akufo-Addo.

Every effort by NDC lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, to bring the Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensah, to the witness box failed.



Disappointed Ghanaians not happy about the Supreme Court’s verdict were warned and threatened to avoid protests. That is how the Supreme Court judges and the officials of the NPP, including Nana Akufo Addo, enjoyed their fraud with impunity.



Despite all the political chaos and the Supreme Court’s rule in favor of the rejected Ghanaian leader, no sensible NPP politician or minister, apologized to Ghanaians to assure them that the experience of the 2020 election will never repeat itself in the political history of Ghana.



Instead, Gabby Otchere Darko is asking John Mahama to come forward and congratulate Akufo-Addo. What a gross disrespect to the former Ghanaian leader and how intelligent is this man said to be related to Akufo Addo, the President?



Gabby Otchery Darko must do to others what he wouldn’t like anyone to do against him or his party because the NPP would have never congratulated John Mahama assuming the party encounter similar problems during the election.

Like in all African countries, Ghana also dwells on lies, fraud, corruption, hypocrisy, and nepotism in politics but these social ailments don’t help a government to be successful, they weaken the infrastructures of every country.



This is one of the reasons despite the free education program; Akufo-Addo can be classified as the worst leader in Ghana’s political history.



Nothing can change that even if he borrows billions to the already borrowed from foreign institutions.