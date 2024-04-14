Delay in announcing running mate shows a lack of preparedness - Kwesi Pratt to Bawumia

Kwesi Pratt, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, seems unimpressed with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's delay in announcing his running mate.

According to him, "It's a waste of time and an indication of lack of preparedness having to now think of who to become your running mate when you had already planned long ago to be a presidential candidate.



"Any leader who will do that is an indication of a lack of preparedness whether Mahama or Bawumia"

He said this while contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



