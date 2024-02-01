We’re in an economic war; we don’t need a communicator but ‘economic guru Bawumia’ to lead us – Aziz Fuata

Aziz Futa, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Nasara Coordinator

Aziz Futa, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Nasara Coordinator, has touted the economic prowess of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the NPP, is the only person who can get the country out of the current economic turmoil.



Aziz Fuata, who made these remarks in an interview on GHOne TV on February 1, 2024, added that the country at this point in time needs an economic specialist like the vice president because of the worsening economic conditions in the world.



“The elephant is going to prevail and Alhaji Dr Mahmoud Bawumia is the best person to lead Ghana. See one example when there's a war, you don't need a teacher to come and hold a marker trying to find solutions to mathematical problems, you need a soldier with his AK 47 to lead the war.



“We are in an economic war in the world now. And you don't need a lawyer, you don't need a communicator. You don't need a teacher to lead Ghana, today or tomorrow,” he said.



He added, “You need an economist who knows how to take Ghana, how to put Ghana in the digital economic era that we are in, in the world now. You don't need anybody than Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the economic guru, to lead us to victory in 2024 elections”.



