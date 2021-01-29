SC justices are wiser than mere empty logic; Mahama's counsel must raise the legal bar above street talk

Mahama's Legal team

In the thinking of lead counsel for petitioner John Dramani Mahama, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata sought to suggest to the wise Justices of the apex court of Ghana that, to deny John Dramani Mahama an opportunity for interrogatories or any other application is biased, discriminatory and not within law.

His arguments, including that of his colleague counsels for petitioner, are one and simple; if Akufo-Addo was granted interrogatories in his 2013 petition, then, he, John Dramani Mahama should also be granted interrogatories in 2021. They claim, after all, that both petitions (ie. 2013 and 2021 petitions) are election-related.



If their aforementioned arguments are to be accepted or thought to be of wisdom, then, it would also be logically factual and validly accurate to argue that on same merit of "what is good for the Goose is equally good for the Gander" should be applied in the final ruling of this petition.



Thus, in 2013, the wise Justices of the Supreme Court led by Atuguba JSC in his less than five minutes ruling declared John Dramani Mahama as winner of the case, dismissing that of Akufo-Addo's NPP.



If what the Justices gave Akufo-Addo in 2013 should be given to John Dramani Mahama, then the former case as was dismissed should also be given to John Dramani Mahama. Thus, John Dramani Mahama's case should also be dismissed in a less than five minutes final ruling.

After all, what is good for the Goose in 2013 according to Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, Marrietta Brew Oppong et al must be good for the Gander in 2021. Their logic is however a whack one. Ghanaians trust the Supreme Court Justices to be fair, firm, unbiased and Justice in this ongoing election petition. So far, well meaning Ghanaians are impressed with their conduct and control over the affairs of the court.



Reindolf Amankwa



Member, CTI-Middle Belt