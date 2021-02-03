The NDC petitioner is cunningly ambushing the respondents and the Supreme Court

The election petition is being heard at the Supreme Court

There is every reason and indication for me to believe that the NDC election 2020 petitioner and his lawyers and supporters appear too crafty to try to ambush the respondents and the Supreme Court.

They had not only whipped up the public sentiments for their support to believe that presidential-candidate John Dramani Mahama had won election 2020 hence was the president-elect but had said to the public that they had five credible witnesses to prove that the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensah, had rigged the election in favour of President-cum-presidential-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



They only ended up submitting witness statements for two persons after undue dithering and attempts to unnecessarily prolong the hearing and determination of the election petition by the Supreme Court.



Thinking to be smarter, that typical-minded Ghanaian lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, a total misfit in the legal profession and a complete mismatch between him and those born and trained in the Whiteman’s land, was all over the place jubilating and proclaiming that they had successfully tactically won a technical point by the Supreme Court agreeing that they can at any point in time in the course of the hearing submit fresh evidence.



Therefore, after presenting two principal witnesses who after cross-examinations by the 1st and 2nd respondents’ counsels seem to have performed abysmally discreditably, lying and claiming on oath under cross-examination not to be cognisant of some of their own submitted evidential materials, are now trying to smuggle in other witnesses.

Having now become aware of the style of questioning and the materials they lack for evidence, they now want to bring in more witnesses who may this time around, submit better and more particulars and explanations.



If I were the counsel for the respondents, and the law permitting, I would reject their motion or leave to present additional witnesses. They think to be cleverer but, in my opinion,,. they are just a bunch of laughing stock and disgraceful and deceitful entities unfit to rule Ghana again.



I will hold my fire by ending here. Nonetheless, I shall come upon them with brim storm and fire should they continue to fool about, trying to underestimate the intelligence of Ghanaians and taxing our patience. They can fool their NDC faithful but not everybody. I don’t suffer fools kindly, especially when we are shitting ourselves with Covid-19 staring us in the face ready to bundle us into our early graves.