Do U rememberDo you remember our childhood night plays like "kwaane kwaane, pimpinaah- nanaah" etc. I loved the hide and seek in the night when the moonlight is out. Some people, usually a boy and a girl will not be seen till the play is almost over. The girls played ampe during the daytime and we played "chaas-kele", football etc. You remember the footballs made out of socks, oranges and "Ofuntum" (obey the wind). You were a champion or team captain if your daddy bought a ball for you. Hey, back to "Chaas-kele" usually played with an empty milk tin and a stick. It's played like golf but a bit dangerous. One day I dodged pounding fufu to play this game. whiles playing, I was stuck on my lips by a flying milk tin and was seriously hurt. Just guess what happened to my "fufu and abenkwan."
Wokae?Hmm, I remember those days when JJ came in for the first time. Well, we used to queue for essential commodities ( if you know what that means) . For some reason , every kumasi person kind of know where and when these essential commodities wo uld be sold. People get up like 4am and lined up at every departmental store in Kumasi.
One Friday morning, as usual, I went with a bunch of friends to line up for our
goods. We waited till 11am before the store was opened. Fortunately for us, we g
ot our stuff and went across Adum street to look for more outlets.Unfortunately
for the rest of the people, a bunch of Boola Cars stopped by and out came the so
ldiers from 4th battalion.... Aden? Yede mo reko Wasa na mo akosoa kookoo!!
"Wasa dee meko na kookoo no dee, me nnsoa".
---Kwabena Salmi-Adubofour
AcheampongDo U remember the famous quote from our late president Kutu (in twi): If it does not rain you blame Acheampong, if it does not SNOW you blame Acheampong, if there is no food you blame Acheampong. Is Acheampong God?
---Kwame Oti (Naso)
Where were U..Where were you when Robert Mensah died? I was still a spermatozoa.
---Ako
Ten Cedi Deposit for Drinking GlassDo you remember whem Disco's in Accrarequired a ten cedi deposit per drinking glass. Naturally, most of us (abrefo) drank right out of our bottles, but occasionally felt compelled to get a drinking glass especially if one was with, or wanted to impress a date.
There were, off course, some criminal minds who laid in wait until you
stepped onto the dance floor with your date, only to grab your drinking
glasses and cash them in. This was when C10.00 was a lot of money. Boy
oh boy - gone are those days!
Jerry
Do you remember after the Revolution in 1981 when soldiers
would round you up from the cinema halls etc. to carry cement or do any manual
job. I will never forget when one hot afternoon, we were loaded into a waiting
truck which sent us to the Fifth Battalion to cement. I wanted to watch an
afternoon movie before proceeding to do what my father had sent me to do.
The big problem was how to explain to my father why I delayed.
Isaac.