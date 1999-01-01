Fake Brothers II
I was 20 years old and I met a Ghanaian by the name of Adolph (the name should have scared me off ). Since I had always had a flare for different cultures and things me dating him was nothing usual for me. Well, I also didn't want to just settle down with him being, he was 12 years my senior, and I had no job, with undiagnosed illnesses and very little family support. Believe me when his checks came in I was not getting a piece whatever he had ha sent to Africa. I had a daughter and I had fellows who wanted to court me, but he would not allow it, he was jealous. He would knock on my door until I answered, leave notes, pacifically lose weight while I was in his absence. That made me feel sorry for him and I use to really take care of him cook his meals, wash his clothes, clean his, care for him when he was sick. I hadn't been with a man in 7 years seriously.
I hadn't slept with a man in a year. He use to eat with me, wash me, I mean I had my first real organism with him. I was deeply in love with him I needed him like he was a drug. OK back to the story, We were on in off for two years than he needed a place to stay, I Let him move in with me he stayed for one month in a half and I ended up pregnant. I told him I was excepting showing him the test grabbed the test from my hand and fling it in the trash. I was shocked. I mean all this time we were together never used protection and I asked Jehovah and him for a child and he throws the test away.
Stuff started to happen to him he called me a witch. I had was severely depressed, with high blood pressure, no money, bills and he just packed up and left and went to his new wife. I agonized what to do in a daze I made appointments for help but he would stand me up. So I made an appointment for an abortion he took me, paid, came back gave me cab money and left. I ended up in the mental hospital and I wanted to kill him. He still tried to come over I. Never let him taste the best dam women he ever had. I have one thing to say to you Lady in distress in England, you have won, because you said no and you have a beautiful baby girl and never feel shame because you let your beauty come out inside out and that your girl. What a blessing she is. It's women like you that make me have hope for future generations.
