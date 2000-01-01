Good Old Days: were ma Academicians at?

Hey y'all, for me, I entered Accra Aca in 2000 but I spent only six months after which I came to America. But to tell the truth, my experience remains the best I've had in my school days. I remember once as a form one boy: My first time at interco when we were "shaking" punk ass Quinas. I always knew I was going to witness crazy things as an Academician but the most craziest was when a form three guy from Accra Aca made an Aquinas student "kuashi' (kneel down). Yo, it was right in front of me. for me, the Accra Aca-Quinas rivalry was what I enjoyed the most. 'member when we beat the hell outta the Legon Presec boys because our girls Merries wanted to sit next to us and Presec didn't want to move? Remember Asamoah Gyan the form one football player? I just learned on this website he's playing for Udinese in Italy. big up to him, men.

'membermr Mr. Myers, the most wickedest teacher on campus? 'member Akwerh Ninja (mr.Akwerh) the senior house master? ooh! I forgot, 'member fatoo? 'member when we won the athletic championship in 2000 when we bustered open the temasco's bus in the process of jubilating? that was the best jama I had in my stay at bleoo. 'member when AGISS wanted to come back to us and we didn't want them? 'member the spirit and morale in the Bleoo uniform?, that every girl wanted to be with you because of the uniform?

Yo, those were some sickDays!

--- Felix Laryea

DO u remember OWANTAN and SCRABBLES

A lot really happened that cannot be believed in retrospect. l remember in the first year first day of arrival the seniors will warmly welcome u and joyfully carry yur stuff to the dormitary. Not knowing it is not u , but the 'goods' that u brought is the cause of the jubilation. DO u remember OWANTAN and SCRABBLES .Do u remember when KOFIGAH the terrorist [he is actully the assistant headmaster] used to scare the hell out of us ? there is one incident that still remains fresh on my mind.

lt was a friday afternoon which is usually self acclaimed half day for us.after the first day we were all relaxing in our dorms when we heard that KOFIGAH was approaching the dorms for inspection since ths break had expired.At that moment people had opened their 'chop boxes' and were enjoying their MPAE .with the hint people started jumping from the first floor down with their shirts in hand and shorts halfway to the waist with a speed that could have overtaken that of michael johnson. within 3 minutes of the alarm we were ALL seated in class seriously READING with some reading biology GAST, which they mistakenly took in the rush, even though they were ARTS students. lt is funny in retrospect but a very serious encounter at that time.Very memorable events indeed.
--- [myoceanobilly@yahoo.co.uk]