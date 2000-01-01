'membermr Mr. Myers, the most wickedest teacher on campus? 'member Akwerh Ninja (mr.Akwerh) the senior house master? ooh! I forgot, 'member fatoo? 'member when we won the athletic championship in 2000 when we bustered open the temasco's bus in the process of jubilating? that was the best jama I had in my stay at bleoo. 'member when AGISS wanted to come back to us and we didn't want them? 'member the spirit and morale in the Bleoo uniform?, that every girl wanted to be with you because of the uniform?

Yo, those were some sickDays!

--- Felix Laryea