Good Old Days: were ma Academicians at?
'membermr Mr. Myers, the most wickedest teacher on campus? 'member Akwerh Ninja (mr.Akwerh) the senior house master? ooh! I forgot, 'member fatoo? 'member when we won the athletic championship in 2000 when we bustered open the temasco's bus in the process of jubilating? that was the best jama I had in my stay at bleoo. 'member when AGISS wanted to come back to us and we didn't want them? 'member the spirit and morale in the Bleoo uniform?, that every girl wanted to be with you because of the uniform?
Yo, those were some sickDays!
--- Felix Laryea
DO u remember OWANTAN and SCRABBLES
lt was a friday afternoon
which is usually self acclaimed half day for us.after
the first day we were all relaxing in our dorms when
we heard that KOFIGAH was approaching the dorms for
inspection since ths break had expired.At that moment
people had opened their 'chop boxes' and were enjoying
their MPAE .with the hint people started jumping from
the first floor down with their shirts in hand and
shorts halfway to the waist with a speed that could
have overtaken that of michael johnson. within 3
minutes of the alarm we were ALL seated in class
seriously READING with some reading biology GAST,
which they mistakenly took in the rush, even though
they were ARTS students. lt is funny in retrospect but
a very serious encounter at that time.Very memorable
events indeed.
--- [myoceanobilly@yahoo.co.uk]