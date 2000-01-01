- Akosua
-- Fiifi
---Josephine
---Osei OSU-USA
---RYO
NO SHOOTING
---Josephine Larbi
Gone are the days when we used to sell iced water, running from bus to track, from car to urvan. In fact it was very sad.
I cannot also forget about the singing group from Commonwealth Hall at Legon who used to come and sing profane songs. And I can't forget the nicknames: 'Bayere' (yam) for a mature student who would always ask for 'bayere' even during breakfast!
Oh, I will never forget campus life.
Former 339 (Monkey),
Oguaa Hall,Cape Coast University
---Big Alex
Fun Milk
-Kwame