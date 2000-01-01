Food Memories
Now, I remember the delicious egg sandwiches with lots of onions cooked in a scrumptious tomato sauce and the triangular-shaped cartons of chocolate milk. This delicious snack was served at Ghana House where I would always go to visit my "Ghana Mama", Mrs Ofratekojo(I'm not sure this is spelled correctly!). To say nothing of the "oh-so-cheap-tasty" fried plaintains wrapped in newspaper and sold on the street nightly! To this day I fry them with lots of ginger and cayenne pepper in lots of peanut oil!
Also, I would love to get a message to Mr. Kwesi Zwennis who helped so many Afro-Americans during that time. He was a very prominent lawyer at the time. Thank you so very much for any news of him.
There are so many wonderful memories that a book is in order.
God Bless!
Lucretia Collins
Sad & True Story
We those who send for our nana's we better make sure they have a chaperone. It is not easy for them at all. I was on my way back from Ghana on KLM heading To New York some years ago. Next to me was this old lady. By the looks of her I knew this was her first trip. Every few minutes she would be asking me in ewe what to do. At one point she was offered salad but in anger she told the flight attendant in ewe that she wasn't a goat. Well I did her the favor of telling the flight attendant that she wasn't interested. I listened to her talk about her son all through the trip.
When we finally got to JFK we parted our ways. By the time I got to customs I saw this old lady yelling on top on her voice. The garden eggs and fish she was bringing in was being confiscated. In ewe she said Ko nyo nu nam(give me my stuff). The poor officers did not know what to do. When they snatch the stuff out of her hands she walks back to the garbage bag and takes it back.In ewe she says (go and buy your own. I got it from makola you too go and get your own). This went on for a while then they asked her who she was visiting. All she knew to say was "my son Dr. Gasinu". The sad part was I couldn't help her. I also had some fish and stuff in my bag that they didn't catch because of my citizenship.
Sene Amevor
Red-Red
I am not really sure of who told me this story. But I know I believed and still (maybe) believe him.
In a certain boarding school near Accra during the late '80s, the students complained bitterly about how the their Red-Red is cooked and served. Representatives of the students met the Headmaster and his assistant to discuss the issue. As a demonstration, the students brought to the meeting freshly cooked and served beans from the dining hall. The headmaster took a laddle and ran it through the pot of beans, just to check the consistence. Lo and behold, 2 house-flies, with wings somewhere near to the size of those a cockroach, "propelled" out of the hot beans. Since then Red-Red was suspended in that school.
Taxi Ride
I recently went to ghana and this is what happened to me .I took a cab (taxi) from point A to point B.This was a (dropping),so it was only myself and the driver.The driver was speeding,and after running through two amber (yellow) lights, this guy sped through a solid RED light.This what ensued between me and the driver,
Me: Driver, you can't be disobeying these light , red means stop and you have stop.
Driver: Bra, don't worry i am a good driver, but when you guys come from overseas, you take everything serious,but this light they just put it here. Even the day that they did it i was here, it was one oldman and a young from 'tech" (ust) who climbed on top of the light pole .The young guy will ask the oldman ,is it on?and he will say yes or no (testing it) until everything funtioned well so Bra this light is not a big deal so be quiet and i will get you to your destination.
This is how i have end the story and this ain't funny so don't you dare laugh.
--gaema (C.P.C ) KSI
Fredey & Me and the Kite Although the story I am about to tell you happened a long time ago.,I can remember every detail of what happened to me and my best friend Fredeh on that eventful and bright tropical sunny day at Kukuhill when we went kite flying.Fredeh was my best friend and we grew up together in the Gold Coast.now Ghana.We were the same age and height and were often mistaken to be brothers.We both came from loving families and we always knew how far we could go from our houses.to play.That is as long as there was no one around.we roamed all over the place since apart from another house our two houses were the only houses for miles around.But we were not alowed to wonder very farWe had an invisible boundry that we were not allowed to cross.I was the oldest boy in my family and Fredeh was the youngest boy in his family.We played together everyday and everyday was an exciting adventure. For two innocent young boys we tried to do what was expected of us. Once a while we did get into real trouble.We lived in a neighborhood with very few homes but a lot of wooded area around to play in.Naturaly we were prohibited from going into the woods.as we pleased.We did on occasions ventured far from home and got into a lot of trouble with our parents which scared the pants of both of us .In the woods aroundwe inmagined all sorts of scary things we saw all kinds of monsters in those woods and scary ghosts and other creepy creatures.Yet we still went into those woods every chance we got. We had the best of times.in those days.
Now our parents had warned us to play only on the dirt road that passed by Fredeh’s house and ended in the woods away from my house about two hundred yards away.But children will always be children and that which they are forbidden to do is exactly what they will try to do.And we were not going to prove the experts wrong.in this case or any other .We were young and free and could run home as fast as we could when we sensed any danger. Fredeh and I found this particular deserted road to be the best place to fly our kite, and we did every chance we got.One day our kite got caught in one of the power poles that lined the road and we could not get it down.We were both sad because as bad as we were, we were not going to touch the pole since that was one of the biggest no no from our two families.Moreover we have heard of cases where the power line had killed those who had dared to defy the odds and have climbed them and mistakimgly had touched the the live wires. This was also drummed into us at school.and so we sat there with our sad faces wishing for a miracle to bring our kite down.A kite which we were very proud of.After all it has taken us so long to make it.
Suddenly another boy about our age walked up to us We had not realized him coming Perhaps it was because we were so involved with the situation with our kite. He was a nomal looking boy.without asking we pointed to the top of the electric pole and told him about our kite caught up there on the line.With a broad smile on his face he approached the pole and without a word he started to climb the pole. We were amazed and shouted at him not to climb due to the danger of being electocuted But he kept on climbing until he reached the kite and gracefully brought it down to us He just smiled and we thanked him and while we were looking at our kite he left us just as sudden as he had appeared.We went home that day and never mentioned the incident to anybody.After all we were not supposed to fly the kite where we were A few weeks passed and then we had a visit from Fredeh and his mother.to my houseand while the grownups were catching on the gossips Fredeh and I played outside near by.
It was while our parents were talking that Fredeh and I ould realized what had happened that day with our
kind benefactor at the part of the road we were not supposed to be. The story scared both of us to death It
seems years ago a young boy about our age had been electrdcuted while he was retrieving a kite on that
stretch of the road and that had stoppep the utility poles from being extended to the other side of Kukuhill
Now it seems plans are being made to cotinue the project.Ever since that accident several sightings of a
young boy sometimes alone, sometimes climbing one of the poles sometimes just walking. had been
reported from reliable people.
Fredeh and I were paralized with fear and for a very long time we both avoided that stretch of road at
Kukuhill and nobody knew whyWere we in the presense of a real ghost?.Who was that boy who came to
our help?.Could it had been the same boy who was electrocuted on that road? As for Fredeh and me we
kept all these to ourselves.Well sort of until now.
-- Rev P E Adotey