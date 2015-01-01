Population Growth
|SELECTED INDICATORS
----------------------------------
|Total Population (2017)
|28,737,748
|Projected Population (2031)
|36,865,012
|Life Expectancy Years
|
62.51(W); 60.52(M).
62.51(W); 60.52(M).
|Urban rate (2017)
|3.4
|Total Fertility Rate
|4.03 children born/woman (2016 est.)
|Infant Mortality/1,000
|
(2016 est.)
|Maternal Mortality /100,000
|319 deaths/100,000 live births (est. 2015)
|Literacy Rate
72/100 (2010).
|GNI per Capita PPP(purchasing power parity).
|
$4,080 (2015)