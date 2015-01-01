Population Growth

 

SELECTED INDICATORS
Total Population (2017)  28,737,748
Projected Population (2031) 36,865,012
Life Expectancy Years

62.51(W); 60.52(M).

Urban rate (2017) 3.4
Total Fertility Rate 4.03 children born/woman (2016 est.)
Infant Mortality/1,000

(2016 est.)

  • total: 36.3 deaths/1,000
  • Male: 40.2 deaths/1,000
  • Female: 32.2 deaths/1,000.
Maternal Mortality /100,000 319 deaths/100,000 live births (est. 2015)
Literacy Rate 72/100 (2010).
GNI per Capita PPP(purchasing power parity).

$4,080 (2015)

 