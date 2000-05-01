General Information
Key Figures
Area
238,535 sq. km (92,099 sq. mi.) land: 227,533 sq km
Population
21,029,853 (2005 est.)
25,199,609 (July 2013 est.)
Population Growth Rate
1.25% (2005 est.)
Population Density
78.9 persons/sq. km. (2000 census)
101.5/km2 (2010 est.)
Age Structure
0-14 years: 38.7% (male 4,902,094/female 4,858,630)
15-24 years: 18.8% (male 2,360,293/female 2,382,573)
25-54 years: 33.7% (male 4,120,921/female 4,363,889)
55-64 years: 4.7% (male 577,431/female 610,716)
65 years and over: 4.1% (male 476,297/female 546,765) (2013 est.)
Birth Rate
31.7 births/1,000 population (2013 est.)
Death Rate
7.53 deaths/1,000 population (2013 est.)
Net Migration Rate
-2.23 migrant(s)/1,000 populations (2013 est.)
Sex Ratio
At birth: 1.03 male(s)/female
0-14 years: 1.01 male(s)/female
15-24 years: 0.99 male(s)/female
25-54 years: 0.95 male(s)/female
55-64 years: 0.95 male(s)/female
65 years and over: 0.88 male(s)/female
Total population: 0.98 male(s)/female (2013 est.)
Major Ethnic Divisions
Akan 47.5%, Mole-Dagbon 16.6%, Ewe 13.9%, Ga-Dangme 7.4%, Gurma 5.7%, Guan 3.7%, Grusi 2.5%, Mande-Busanga 1.1%, other 1.6% (2010 census)
Human Development Indicators
Infant Mortality Rate
|
Total: 39.7 deaths/1,000 live births
Male: 43.8 deaths/1,000 live births
Female: 35.48 deaths/1,000 live births (2013 est.)
Maternal Mortality
350 deaths/100,000 live births (2010)
Life Expectancy at Birth
Total population: 65.32 years
Male: 62.99 years
Female: 67.71 years (2013 est.)
Total Fertility Rate
4.12 children born/woman (2013 est.)
Literacy Rate
Definition: age 15 and over can read and write
Total population: 71.5%
Male: 78.3%
Female: 65.3% (2010 est.)
Average Household Size
5.1 (2000)
Access to safe water
Urban: 91% of population
Rural: 80% of population
Total: 86% of population (2010 est.)
Human development index value
0.558 (2010)
World Rankings
Others
Religions
Christian 71.2% (Pentecostal/Charismatic 28.3%, Protestant 18.4%, Catholic 13.1%, other 11.4%), Muslim 17.6%, traditional 5.2%, other 0.8%, none 5.2% (2010 census)
Languages
Asante 14.8%, Ewe 12.7%, Fante 9.9%, Boron (Brong) 4.6%, Dagomba 4.3%, Dangme 4.3%, Dagarte (Dagaba) 3.7%, Akyem 3.4%, Ga 3.4%, Akuapem 2.9%, other (includes English (official)) 36.1% (2000 census)
Labor force
11.79 million (2012 est.)
Agriculture: 56%
Industry: 15%
Services: 29% (2005 est.)
Economic Indicators
