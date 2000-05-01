Key Figures

Area 238,535 sq. km (92,099 sq. mi.) land: 227,533 sq km

water: 11,000 sq km

Population 21,029,853 (2005 est.)

Females- 51% Male 49% 25,199,609 (July 2013 est.)

Population Growth Rate 1.25% (2005 est.)

Population Density 78.9 persons/sq. km. (2000 census)

Urban (1990): 33%. 101.5/km2 (2010 est.)

Age Structure 0-14 years: 38.7% (male 4,902,094/female 4,858,630) 15-24 years: 18.8% (male 2,360,293/female 2,382,573) 25-54 years: 33.7% (male 4,120,921/female 4,363,889) 55-64 years: 4.7% (male 577,431/female 610,716) 65 years and over: 4.1% (male 476,297/female 546,765) (2013 est.)

Birth Rate 31.7 births/1,000 population (2013 est.)

Death Rate 7.53 deaths/1,000 population (2013 est.)

Net Migration Rate -2.23 migrant(s)/1,000 populations (2013 est.)

Sex Ratio At birth: 1.03 male(s)/female 0-14 years: 1.01 male(s)/female 15-24 years: 0.99 male(s)/female 25-54 years: 0.95 male(s)/female 55-64 years: 0.95 male(s)/female 65 years and over: 0.88 male(s)/female Total population: 0.98 male(s)/female (2013 est.)

Major Ethnic Divisions Akan 47.5%, Mole-Dagbon 16.6%, Ewe 13.9%, Ga-Dangme 7.4%, Gurma 5.7%, Guan 3.7%, Grusi 2.5%, Mande-Busanga 1.1%, other 1.6% (2010 census)

Human Development Indicators

Infant Mortality Rate Total: 39.7 deaths/1,000 live births Male: 43.8 deaths/1,000 live births Female: 35.48 deaths/1,000 live births (2013 est.)

Maternal Mortality 350 deaths/100,000 live births (2010)

Life Expectancy at Birth Total population: 65.32 years Male: 62.99 years Female: 67.71 years (2013 est.)

Total Fertility Rate 4.12 children born/woman (2013 est.)

Literacy Rate Definition: age 15 and over can read and write Total population: 71.5% Male: 78.3% Female: 65.3% (2010 est.)

Average Household Size 5.1 (2000)

Access to safe water Urban: 91% of population Rural: 80% of population Total: 86% of population (2010 est.)

Human development index value 0.558 (2010)

Others

Religions Christian 71.2% (Pentecostal/Charismatic 28.3%, Protestant 18.4%, Catholic 13.1%, other 11.4%), Muslim 17.6%, traditional 5.2%, other 0.8%, none 5.2% (2010 census)

Languages Asante 14.8%, Ewe 12.7%, Fante 9.9%, Boron (Brong) 4.6%, Dagomba 4.3%, Dangme 4.3%, Dagarte (Dagaba) 3.7%, Akyem 3.4%, Ga 3.4%, Akuapem 2.9%, other (includes English (official)) 36.1% (2000 census)

Labor force 11.79 million (2012 est.) Agriculture: 56% Industry: 15% Services: 29% (2005 est.)

Economic Indicators