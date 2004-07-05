Confederation Cup

The Confederation Cup replaces the African Cup Winners' Cup and Caf Cup competitions. The competition is open to national cup winners, and third-placed teams in national leagues from 12 countries selected on merit.

Ghana Reps for 2006: Berekum Arsenal

Round 3

21-23/04/06: Berekum Arsenal (GHA) 0-0 Petro Atletico (ANG)

05-07/04/06: Petro Atletico 2-0 Berekum Arsenal

Petro Atletico win 2-0 on aggregate

Round 2

17-19/03/06: Diables Noirs (CGO) 2-1 Berekum Arsenal (GHA)

01-02/04/06: Berekum Arsenal 1-0 Diables Noirs 2-2 on aggregate but Berekum Arsenal advance on the away goals rule