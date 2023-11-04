1,004 delegates to vote in NPP presidential primary at Ningo-Prampram

NPP flag

Source: GNA

A total of 1,004 delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency are expected to vote in the presidential primary on November 4.

Michael Tetteh Eku, the Ningo-Prampram Constituency Chairman, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency ahead of the primary, which has four candidates contesting the flagbearership position of the party for the 2024 election.



They are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, Addai Nimoh, and Dr Afriyie Akoto.

The 1,004 delegates comprised 965 polling officers, 22 electoral area coordinators, and 17 constituency executives.



He said all was set for the elections and that “it will be a walk-in and vote process at the Prampram Anglican School.”