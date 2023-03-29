10 top facts about late MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah

Akufo-Addo with late Basoah in 2012

The death of Member of Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah, was confirmed on Tuesday, March 28.

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, posted a photo of the deceased on Twitter with a caption: "It was an exceedingly sad day for me, particularly & the entire Caucus.



"We shall overcome, one day!. Rest well, my friend. Hon.Philip Basoah."



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have since sent their condolences to the family with Parliament confirming the death late Tuesday.



Below are 10 things worthy of note about the former lawmaker



1. He died at the age of 53 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday morning.



2. He has been in Parliament since 2012, thus has served in the 6th, 7th and now the 8th Parliaments

3. He was a Masters Degree holder in Human Resource Management – 2012 from Paris School of Management



4. Before entering Parliament, he was a Projects Coordinator at the Ghana Education Service (GES)



5. He also served as a District Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District (2005 – 2009)



6. He was also a one-time tutor at the Agogo Senior High School



7. He served as chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises Committees



8. In the 2020 elections, he won over 14,900 votes (51.1%) to beat the opposition candidate and an independent aspirant to retain his seat

9. He is an alumni of the University of Cape Coast



10. He is nephew to Reo Addai Basoah, a one-time MP for Kumawu who died in 2002.



