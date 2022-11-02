100 girls in 3 Obuasi schools gifted with sanitary pads

A ceremony where girls were given the pads

Calls have been intensified in recent times, for the government to make sanitary pads accessible and affordable to girls, especially in rural areas.

The latest to add their voices to the calls are two women-support groups based in Obuasi; Gold City Mummies and Girls Shall Grow.



The President of Gold City Mummies, Rosemary Ampofo- Bekoe expressed worry about the difficulties girls go through to maintain menstrual hygiene due to their inability to access sanitary pads during menstruation.



The price of one pack of sanitary pads hovers between GHC10.00 and GHC13.00 depending on the brand.



The President of the group appealed to other Non-Governmental Organizations to put more effort into supporting rural girls with sanitary pads.



“After our interaction with the girls and teachers, we realized that most girls were absent themselves from school during that month.



Unfortunately, parents are unable to afford the pad due to the price hike, we are appealing to Government to include the provision of sanitary pads as part of the interventions it has rolled out at the basic education level”.

The Gold City Mummies presented sanitary pads to 100 girls from the Jimiso Kakraba Methodist School, Ayease, and Diawuoso schools.



The gesture, according to Ampofo- Bekoe was to encourage the girls to be more confident and adopt healthier lifestyles and be purpose-driven.



Ruth Ofori, the Headmistress of Jimiso Basic school revealed, “most girls either absent themselves from school or do not participate fully in activities of the school during menstruation”



Meanwhile, Nana Asamoah Adam Adabor II, Odikro of Jimiso has bemoaned the increase in teenage pregnancy in the community.



He revealed that plans are afoot to launch a campaign against the menace to keep the girls in school.