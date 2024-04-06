12 High Court judges, seven lawyers shortlisted for promotion to Court of Appeal

File photo

A total of 18 persons including 12 High Court judges and private legal practitioners have been shortlisted for elevation to serve as Justices of the Court of Appeal.

The list of the second highest court of the land also includes Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, Justice Francis Obiri, and Justice Aboagye Tandoh (all being justices of the High Court) and the Director of the Ghana School of Law Yaw Oppong.



This latest development comes a few days after Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo announced plans to resume the operations of Court of Appeal sessions across the regions, especially Western and Central regions.



The full list of recommended persons for the Court of Appeal Bench sighted by Starrfm.com.gh are as follows:



NB: Those names with ‘J’ attached are all Justices of the High Court.



His Lordship Justin Dorgu J

Her Ladyship Gifty Dekyem J



His Lordship Kofi Akowah J.



His Lordship Gyamfi-Danquah J



Her Ladyship Olivia Obeng Owusu J:



Her Ladyship Cecilia Davis J

His Lordship George Krofa Addae J.



His Lordship Alexander Osei Tutu J.



His Lordship Francis Obiri J.



His Lordship Kwasi Boakye J.



Her Ladyship Lydia Osei-Marfo J

His Lordship Aboagye Tandoh J.



Ms. Mariam Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary



Ms. Yaa Onyameye Gyakobo



Mr. Charles Zwennes



Mr. Yaw Oppong

Mr. Nathan Parker Yarney



Mr. David Boafo



Mr. Francis Koffie



Dr. Poku Adusei