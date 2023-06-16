12 persons to be dragged to court for selling unlicensed medicines to the public

File photo

The Pharmacy Council, with the assistance of the Ghana Police Service and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), apprehended 12 people suspected of selling unlicensed medicine and aphrodisiacs.

Following an operation at various locations around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in the national capital, the suspects were arrested for selling unlicensed medicines to the public.



Following the operation, William Ruttmern, the Pharmacy Council’s Head of Intelligence Gathering and Enforcement, told the media that the suspects would face prosecution.



“Close to 12 suspects were picked up today, and we have taken their items and will represent them as evidence for prosecution. Today’s operation is a joint operation between the Pharmacy Council, FDA, police, and the media. A few months ago, I granted an interview to Citi TV, and other media stations. I promised that drug peddlers will be arrested and prosecuted. We are just fulfilling the promise we made. We went to Kwame Nkrumah Circle, specifically VIP where we have these peddlers”.

“They have transparent plastic filled with medicines they sell to the public. There are others too who sell aphrodisiacs to drivers and unsuspecting people in other stations. We have teamed up with the police, and FDA and we have arrested most of them. We have taken some inventory and we are taking them to the Greater Accra regional police command. Their statement will be taken and then we will follow up to prosecute them”.



“The number of people engaged in this activity is many, there are hot spots, I don’t want to mention but they are many. We will continue with the raid, though it cost money to do that but we will continue periodically. We will go to transport operators and traders to advise them to desist from patronizing these people. We will urge them to sack them when they come around,” he added.