12-year-old shot dead in Savelugu over results declaration

File photo of a gunshot

An unknown assailant has shot a 12-year-old dead, injured three others in Savelugu.

This comes after the NDC candidate was declared the winner in the parliamentary race in that constituency.



The incident occurred Tuesday, December 8, 2020, when NDC supporters stormed the Savelugu township to celebrate the win of their parliamentary candidate elect.



Divisional Police Command, DSP Twumasi Ankrah, confirmed the shooting incident to Daily Guide.



According to him, the police were able to retrieve AK47 guns upon their arrival at the scene.

In the interview, he stated that “When police went to the scene, we retrieved AK47 empty shells.”



DSP Twumasi Ankrah furthered that the Savelugu police have begun investigations into the matter.



He, however, urged residents to be cautious to prevent mayhem in Savelugu after the Electoral Commission announces the winner of the presidential race later today.