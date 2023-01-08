14-bedroom apartment razed down by fire at Odomase

File Photo

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Bono Regional, Assistant Divisional Officer Grade Two (ADOII) Kwame Adomako, has confirmed that A 14-bedroom apartment at Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality has been completely destroyed by fire.

According to myjoyonline.com, ADOII Kwame Adomako in an interview with Ghana News Agency said that the fire started around 20:00 hours on Thursday, January 5, 2023, and destroyed personal belongings worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.



He added that there were no casualties recorded but everything in the apartment was burnt to ashes and people around the neighbourhood were able to rescue the only woman in one of the apartments when the fire started.

AM/BB