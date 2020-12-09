14 certified regional results give Akufo-Addo 5,067,445 votes, Mahama 4,410,143 votes

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Electoral Commission (EC) has released three more certified regional results of Monday’s polls bringing to 14, the total number of certified regional results released so far out of 16.

The regions are Eastern, Western North, and Bono East.



In the Eastern Region, the governing NPP’s presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, polled 752, 061 votes while the main opposition leader, Mr. John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), polled 470, 999 votes.



The results from the Western North region indicate that Mr. Mahama polled 196,556 while President Akufo-Addo polled 175,240 votes.



In the Bono East region, Nana Akufo-Addo polled 153,341 while Mr. Mahama garnered 213,694 votes.



Cumulatively, the incumbent, Nana Akufo-Addo has 5,067,445 votes as against Mr. Mahama’s 4,410,143 votes.

The EC is due to declare the winner of the polls soon.



