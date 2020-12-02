147 special votes recorded at Sege

The process started exactly at 7:00 hours and closed at 17:00 hours

A total of 147 persons voted in the special voting exercise out of the 179 on the register at the Sege Police station polling center in the Ada West District.

Mr. Stephen Oppong, Ada West Director of the Electoral Commission, told the Ghana News Agency that total turn out of the special votes was not encouraging.



The process started exactly at 7:00 hours and closed at 17:00 hours with all-party agents present.



Mr Oppong registered his displeasure on how some of the electorates did not observe the Covid-19 protocols.

"Some of them put the nose masks in their pockets and you have to remind them before they put it on and it shouldn't be so, " he said.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Aboagye, Sege District Police Commander, said the Police were ready for the general election on Monday, adding that all measures had been put in place to ensure peaceful election.