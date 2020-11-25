17,000 people to take part in special voting in Ashanti region

According to the EC, there will be one Special Voting Center in each 46 constituencies in the region

The Electoral Commission has revealed that over 17,000 voters in the Ashanti region will be taking part in the Special Voting in the region on December 1.

The EC said there will be one Special Voting Centre in each of the 46 constituencies in the region with Subin having two due to the large population of those on the Special Voting list for that particular area.



Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Bannor Bio made these known he was speaking to TV3’s Ashanti regional correspondent Beatrice Spio-Garbrah on preparations ahead of the Special Voting.



He said “Special voting is a facility that we give to security agencies, election officers and media personnel who perform duties on the elections day.

“Therefore, we enable them to take part in the early voting which we call the Special Voting so that come the main voting day, December 7, they will have enough time to perform their duties.



“In the Ashanti region, we have a little above 17,000 people who are on the special voting list. They will be taking part in the elections on 1st December.”