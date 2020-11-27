193 to take part in special voting in Akatsi South

The number consists of those from the security agencies, the media, and election officials.

A total of 193 eligible voters within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region would take part in the special voting on December 1.

The number consists of those from the security agencies, the media, and election officials.



Confirming this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mrs Akorfa Buabasa Asamoah, Akatsi South District Electoral Officer, said the event would take place at the Municipal Headquarters of the Ghana Police service.



Mrs Asamoah said her outfit is ready for the exercise, adding, "we are even ready if elections would be conducted today."

She also urged those who misplaced their cards to come out and vote, since their details would be traced from the register.



The special voting exercise involves those, who would be on duty on polls day.