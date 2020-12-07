2 arrested for reporting to polling station drunk

The victims will be released when they are sober to partake in the electoral process

The police have arrested two voters for reporting at their polling stations drunk at Abetifi in the Eastern Region.

According to the police, their presence at the polling station will only cause “confusion” as they were not in “sound mind”



Speaking to the Adom News’ Correspondent, the District Police Commander, DSP Yaw Dankwa-Agyekum said they will be given food and water at the police station to ensure they are sober to enable them to partake in the electoral process

“It is just 12 noon, and they were in a drunken stupor, so what at all are they going to do? All they will do is cause confusion, so we have taken them to the police station, when they sober up we will give them food and water and allow them to go, hopefully, the electioneering process will be over by then,” he said.



DSP Yaw Dankwa-Agyekum also urged Ghanaians to abide rules and regulations governing the Electoral Commission.