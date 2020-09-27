2 motorbike thieves jailed 15 years

Two motorbike thieves have been sentenced to a total of fifteen years in prison in hard labour

According to the Police, on September 10, 2020, at about 11:30 pm Issifu Shiabu hired the services of a motor rider from Manhean to Ablekuma for a fare of GH¢15.00.



Upon arriving at Issifu’s destination, he, together with Tahiru Aziz, pulled knives and ordered the rider to surrender the motor to them and in the process of snatching the bike, they injured the biker.



The rider raised an alarm and Shaibu was arrested with the support of some eyewitnesses who subjected him to severe beatings. Tahiru managed to escape but was later arrested by the Anyaa police and motorbike retrieved.

The two were arraigned and convicted on their plea.



When passing the judgment, His Lordship Ebenezer Osei advised the two convicts to end their habit of snatching motors, adding that they need to learn a trade while they spend time in prison.