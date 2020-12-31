2012 election petition strengthened Ghana’s democracy – John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections has said that Ghana’s democracy was strengthened by the 2012 election petition.

According to him, democratic institutions in the country were made stronger by the 8-month long election dispute.



He noted that the biggest beneficiary was the Judiciary whose independence was guaranteed and improved by the landmark case.



Addressing Ghanaians on the motive behind his decision to contest the result of the 2020 elections, John Mahama said that contrary to fears that the petition was going to derail the progress made by the country, it rather expedited it and positioned Ghana as a beacon of peace and democracy on the continent.



“Indeed in 2012 when the result was called in my favor, my opponent challenged the result as was his right. Eight long months of an election petition, far from destroying our democracy rather enforced our commitment to it and affirmed the strength of our institutions particularly the judiciary”, he said.



Mahama said that Ghana’s democracy has made giant strides because the citizens are the ultimate holders of powers.

He suggested that it is therefore an attack on the country if there is an attempt to subvert the will of the people.



The former President said the peace being enjoyed in the country is largely due to the delivery of justice.



“In a democracy as strong as ours, peace and justice usually coexist. This is because in a democracy like the one we’ve built in Ghana, it is the people who hold the power. It is only in government where the people are powerless that what passes for peace can exist without justice".



