2016 elections were rigged on our blind side – Woyongo on his defeat

Former Minister of Interior, Mark Owen Woyongo

Former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central and Minister of Interior, Mark Owen Woyongo has blamed his defeat in 2016 to poor policing of polling stations giving room for the then opposition New Patriotic Party(NPP) to rig

According to him, if the NDC dedicated time and resources to being vigilant on the day of the election, he would not have lost to Joseph Kofi Adda who is the current Minister of Aviation.



To him, the results were rigged in some parts of the Constituency. He, therefore, called on the NPP to put an end to such “undiplomatic attitude”.



“For the party to win this year’s elections both the presidential and majority of the Parliamentary seats, party supporters ought to forfeit their time and money and pay vigilantly their attentions on the door to door campaigns.”

Mark Woyongo indicated that the era of using polling station agents who cannot read and write and also challenge the status quo are over and there is the need for the party to invest in such resources to ensure that they are not cheated in the impending election.



He said “We cannot win this year’s elections if we simply rely on people who cannot read or write to the station as polling stations agents. Those days are over; that caused my Parliamentary defeat to my opponent (Joseph Kofi Adda). We ought to advance some of the strategies by using teachers, retired appointees as well as ‘men with structures’ as polling station agents. That and only that can help us to win power come December 7 elections”, he said.



Woyongo was speaking at a ceremony to announce the defection of former PNC Parliamentary Candidate for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency Thomas Akurugu covered by MyNewsGh.com.