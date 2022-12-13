2020 Election Petition: Tsikata turned NDC away, suggested we get a new lawyer - Asiedu-Nketiah

Tsatsu Tsikata was the lead counsel of the NDC in the 2020 Election Petition

A voice believed to be that of the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu-Nketiah, has indicated that Tsatsu Tsikata, who was lead counsel for the party during the 2020 election petition, initially did not believe they had a case.

In the audio that has been shared multiple times on the microblogging app WhatsApp, the person speaking explained that after the NDC had gone through a failed system collation of their results and done manual work, they put together documents and presented them to the celebrated lawyer.



He added that after analyzing the documents presented to him, Tsatsu Tsikata told them he could not defend the party with such evidence because it carried no weight.



He said that the lawyer had even gone so far as to ask them to look for another lawyer if they insisted on using only that evidence.



“We then decided to go to Tsatsu Tsikata with the findings we had found. He also looked through them, and, in the morning, he called us to come back for our documents because, if that was what we were going to court with, then we should go and look for our lawyer because he could not lead us in that case.

“He also told us that he believed the Electoral Commission had breached a lot of provisions and the information that would prove that we actually won was in their system and should the EC Chairperson come to court and we are unable to defend it, it would be embarrassing,” he said.



Asiedu-Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, is challenging the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, for the position of NDC National Chairman.



The NDC will hold its National Delegates Congress to elect new national executives on Saturday, December 17, 2022.



