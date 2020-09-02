General News

2020 Elections: Akufo-Addo will get votes more than he did in 2016 – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has predicted massive victory for the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections.

Kennedy Agyapong is confident that Ghanaians will reward the works of the government with an overwhelming endorsement in the December 7 polls.



Speaking on Net2 TV, Kennedy Agyapong said he expects the NPP to garner more votes in the 2020 elections than they did four years ago.



Despite their confidence and permutations of winning by a landslide, the NPP will not be complacent and use every available means to campaign.



“We are going to win and Akufo-Addo will get more votes than he did in 2016. We are not going to be complacent. We will work hard but I can assure you that Akufo-Addo’s votes will exceed 2016”.



Kennedy Agyapong praised the president for successfully implementing the Free SHS program.

He however urged him to switch focus to industrialization when he retains power in the 2020 elections.



He called for an expansion of the government’s one-district-one-factory initiative.



The maverick lawmaker intimated the need for government to support Ghanaian-owned companies.



“If you comeback again as president, industrialization should be your main focus just as you have done for free education. We should open up the one-district-one-factory initiative. Government should make it a point to support local industries” , he said.

