2020 Elections: Be agents of peace not war - Prof. Joseph Osafo

Professor Joseph Osafo, Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana

Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo has warned Ghanaians not to engage in election violence, come December 7, 2020.

Ghana will hold her general elections on Monday, December 7 to elect a President and Parliamentary representatives for the country.



Twelve (12) Presidential candidates are contesting the Presidential seat.



The candidates include Madam Akua Donkor of GFP, Dr. Henry Lartey of GCPP, Dr. Hassan Ayariga of APC, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings of NDP, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of CPP, Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the PPP, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent aspirant and Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew (Osofo Kyiri Abosom) of GUM, David Apasera of the PNC and Kofi Akpaloo of the LPG.

As Ghanaian electorates prep up to cast their ballots, Prof. Joseph Osafo advised them not to go and cause any riot at the polling stations.



He called on them and politicians to be agents of peace.



''Peace is not just a concept. Peace is a behaviour. It's not something you can say 'oh let there be peace' when your actions are the other way round. You can't say advocate peace while you, as a voter, go into the elections armed with a knife or say things that will incite a riot. So, to talk about peace, you must be an agent yourself'', he said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.