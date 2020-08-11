General News

2020 Elections: Central, Greater-Accra to decide winner – Ben Ephson

Ghana Pollster, Ben Ephson

Pollster Ben Ephson has predicted that the regions to decide winner of the presidential election are Central and Greater Accra.

Speaking on the ‘Anopa Bofo’ morning show on Angel 102.9 FM, Tuesday, August 5, 2020, Mr. Ephson said his initial analysis of the regional breakdown of provisional figures from the just-ended compilation of the voters’ register, shows these two regions will be the main determinants of which party wins the December general elections.



“As at day 35 of the 2020 voter registration exercise, Greater Accra has increased by 402, 765 registered voters while Central Region has increased by over 142, 000 registered voters,” he told the host, Captain Smart.

Reflecting on previous elections since 1992, he recounted that for a presidential candidate of any political party to emerge as winner of the election, he had to win in the ‘swing regions’- Western, Central, or Greater.

