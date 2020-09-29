2020 Elections: Ghana is safe - Oppong Nkrumah assures

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said Ghana is safe, ahead of the elections this year, in spite of the activities of the secessionist group in the Volta Region.

He said security assessment with regard to the secessionist group’s attack on Friday, September 25 proves so.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in an interview on TV3?s New Day on Monday, September 28, said Ghana is safe and government cannot lose its concentration on security, which he describes as most important.



“Ghana is safe but we cannot take our eye off the ball,” he stressed.



He added that if the security will take more intelligent decisions, it will guide them to deal with even existing violence in the country.



“If the security agency will maintain their presence and will continue to pick up more intelligence, that will guide them to deal with even the existence in some of these areas today and most importantly the final conclusion determination of this matter.”



Meanwhile, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference Most Reverend Philip Naameh has said the secessionists who hijacked Juapong on Friday and attacked state installations should be dealt with according to law.

He has also urged authorities to pay attention to what has led to this situation and find solution towards those issues.



He told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise morning show on 3FM Monday, September 28 that “total disregard and refusal to listen to a section of Ghanaians who have also uttered some grievances about their situation, is also not good”.



“We should be able to listen to the kind of grievances people have especially when it comes Ghanaians and they are looking for a connection or they are looking for grievances to be heard.



“They should be heard. And this I consider one of the contributions towards peace.”



He also called on Ghanaians to desist from the use of brutal force to press home their demands as this does not augur well for the country.



“If a section of our Ghanaian population tries to agitate and try to use violence ways, it is not right. We condemned any form of violence.”