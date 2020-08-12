General News

2020 Elections: Greater Accra region leads with the most registered voters

Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Electoral Commission (EC) says the Greater Accra Region had the most registered voters in the just ended voters registration.

The EC says the region recorded 3,590,805 persons out of the 16.9 million people who registered across the country.



According to the Commission, the Ashanti Region followed with 3,013,856 persons while the Eastern Region recorded 1,628,108 persons and the Central Region recording 1,566,061 persons.



Addressing journalists at the ‘Let the Citizens Know' series on Wednesday, August 12, EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa said it has in total registered 16,963,306 persons in 38 days at the end of the exercise.



“At the end of the 36-day, exercise 16,932,492 persons had registered as voters. At the end of the mop-up exercise, 30,814 persons successfully registered as part of the 2020 voters registration exercise. The total number of registered voters at the end of the exercise stands at 16,963,306,” she stated.

For first time voters who are classified above 18 years old, the EC said it has registered 762,944 persons. This figure, according to the Commission represents 4.5% of the total voter roll.



“To go a little deeper, 612,104 19 year-olds also registered as voters. In a nutshell, the total number of 18 and 19-year olds' who had registered at the end of the exercise amount to 1,375,048. This figure represents 8.1 percent of the total register,” Jean Mensa explained.



The compilation of a new voters register by the Electoral Commission (EC) commenced on June 30, 2020, and ended on August 6, 2020, across all districts in the country.



Although the EC projected registering 15 million eligible voters, the latest figures show the electoral body has surpassed its projections.

