2020 Elections: Let’s maintain the number 1 position of Akufo-Addo - Nana Kay

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

A Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) has urged Ghanaians to ensure that the NPP emerges victorious on December, 7.

According to him, the first position indicates that the NPP is a leader in providing developmental projects for the country and its people.



“Number 1 on the ballot. Let’s maintain the first position on 7th December 2020 to do more for Ghanaians”, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



"It is the number in development and Number One in bringing Free SHS. We are Number One in bringing almost everything in this country."

“Look at all social intervention programmes it is the NPP, it is number one.”



Nana Kay urged the citizenry to vote massively for the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for them to continue their good works.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor