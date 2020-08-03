Politics

2020 Elections: Mahama cannot win, Akufo-Addo can lose it – Manasseh Azure

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni reckons the 2020 elections is President Akufo-Addo’s to lose.

The nation is bracing up for its eighth elections under the fourth republic with candidates of the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress as leading contenders.



Former President Mahama who lost with more than a million votes to Akufo-Addo four years ago is confident of staging a successful comeback.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on other hand is poised for another four years with the slogan ‘four more for Nana.’



Campaigns have already kicked off with tours to various parts of the country.



At the unveiling of his running mate, John Dramani Mahama announced that primary health care will be made free should he given another chance by Ghanaians.

“We will implement a Free Primary Health Care Plan. This will make the provision of primary health care to all Ghanaians, young and elderly, free,” the former President said.



Over the weekend, Akufo-Addo was in Kumasi where he threw some shots at this opponent, insisting that he is not competent enough to lead Ghana once more.



“You are the worst performing president of Ghana for the past 30 years and you have the audacity to label my government as incompetent,” he said on Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio over the weekend.



“The worst statistics of our country’s economy was managed by former President Mahama, who was only good at displaying gross incompetence all over. He left behind an economy with a growth rate of 3.4 per cent and total mismanagement in all sectors of the state and that shows how incompetent he is”.



“Everybody in this country knows who the incompetent one is. Even a toddler in this country knows that Mr. Mahama is the incompetent one,” he remarked amid laughter.

In a post on Facebook, Manasseh Azure observed that Akufo-Addo is in the front seat.



According to him, Mahama’s chances of a comeback relies on Akufo-Addo shooting himself in the foot.



“John Mahama cannot win the 2020 election. Akufo-Addo can lose it,” he posted on Facebook.





