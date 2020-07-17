Politics

2020 Elections: NPP is the hope for the next generation – Mame Yaa Aboagye

NPP Deputy Communications Director, Mame Yaa Aboagye

The Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye says the NPP represents hope for the next generation.

Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, she indicated that the government has performed beyond expectation and salvaged the economy by introducing developmental initiatives that have put Ghana in good shape.



She added that the ruling NPP has in its three and half years resolved the unemployment situation in the country and further improved the living conditions of Ghanaians.



She recounted some achievements of President Akufo-Addo citing the “One District One Factory which has created over 58 factories out of the 181, NABCO for the unemployed graduate, Youth Employment Agency (YEA) giving employment to over 70,000 young people, Planting for Food and Jobs, expansion of the scholarship scheme, massive employment in the areas of education, health, afforestation, among others”.

“NDC’s regime was filled with despondency, hardships, power outages which made life unbearable for Ghanaians.



“It is quite evident that the NDC has no message for Ghanaians and it is obvious they will lose the 2020 elections because the alternative is still empty. The only message they can boast about is scrapping the allowances of teachers and nurses trainees, mismanagement and massive corruption under the watch of former President Mahama…They have no message to warrant votes from Ghanaians”, she stated.



She also touched on the government’s free SHS policy saying “indeed Akufo-Addo has given Ghanaian children a renewed sense of hope, the hope for a better tomorrow because of free SHS. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo represents the hope for the next generation of Ghanaians. He deserves four more years to complete this visionary mission”.

