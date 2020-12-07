2020 Elections: Ursula Owusu claims she has won Ablekuma West

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the member of Parliament for Ablekuma West believes she has retained her seat.
In a Facebook, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful declared herself victorious and expressed gratitude to her constituents for voting massively for her
She also thanked God for giving her victory.
"Dear Lord, I prayed and you answered. M’afa Ablekuma West Personal. La hustle ooooo ny3 saaa la wu,”
She said, "Thank you Ablekuma West for this victory. I am grateful."
The claims by Ursula Owusu-Ekuful cannot be verified by this site as the EC is currently collating from the constituencies.
No winner has been declared yet.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Report officers who misconduct themselves at polling centres – Regional Police Command
- Minority parties in Ghana are harmless – Peace Council on the snub
- Election 2020: Voters already forming queues with stones, motorbikes, other items
- Campaign Team of Fomena MP attacked
- Election 2020: I’ll accept defeat and congratulate Mahama if I lose – Akufo-Addo assures
- Read all related articles