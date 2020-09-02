General News

2020 Elections: We'll match NPP boot-for-boot - Dumelo

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Demelo

The Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wugon Constituency, John Dumelo has called on members of the party in the Constituency not to relent until he has been brought to power.

According to him, there is the need to handle the New Patriotic Party(NPP) boot-for-boot in the impending election to ensure that no chances are given.



John Dumelo who is aware of what happened in the Constituency during the by-election charged on his party members to face the NPP boot-fo- boot in case they try to intimidate them.



To him, the NPP will try all they can but with vigilance, the NDC will win the seat and keep it forever.

John Dumelo said until the last ballot paper has been counted, there is the need for absolute vigilance on the part of the NDC because there are several plans by the NPP ahead of the election.



He said “You see I cannot do it alone. I need the help of each and everyone of you. Yesterday we had hundred days to the election, but you see today is 99 days but the 99 days we are not going to sleep, we are going to work hard, we are going enter every corner, we are going to talk to everybody. We are going to make sure we match them boot for boot. If they want to bring anything here, we are ready to face them, we are not sleeping till the last ballot paper is counted and we are declared winners in Ayawaso West Wugon”.



Adding that “Everything is pointing at us winning this seat, one thing that stops us from winning is the small arguments here and there, because your NDC brother has annoyed so you’ll say you won’t go out to campaign and you will say then we should all lose. But when NDC loses, I’m not the only one who will suffer, you will also suffer. When NDC is in power trust me, we have learnt sense, we’ve made our mistakes and I can assure you that each and everyone of us here in Ayawaso West will enjoy equal opportunity in the NDC government”.

