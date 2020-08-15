Politics

2020 Elections won’t be affected by Accra Regional office fire - EC

Slyvia Annor, EC Public Relations Officer

The Electoral Commission (EC) is optimistic the 2020 general elections will not be affected despite the Friday morning’s fire that destroyed part of its Greater Accra Regional office at Sapeiman near Amasaman.

This was made known by the Public Relations Officer of the Commission, Slyvia Annor indicating the fire will not affect the commission’s work towards the December 7, 2020 polls.



“Portions of the Greater Accra Regional Office warehouse was gutted by fire in the early hours of today, Friday, destroying some old election materials that have been stored over the period but thankfully the Ghana National Fire Service was able to stop the fire from spreading to the other offices.”



“The matter is being investigated by the Ghana National Fire Service as well as the security agencies and as soon as the report is ready we will make it available. It is important to assure the general public that the fire outbreak will not affect the conduct of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections”, she said in an interview with Citi News.



Background

The Electoral Commission (EC) confirmed the fire outbreak at its Greater Accra Regional Office in Sarpeiman in the early hours of today, Friday, August 14, 2020.



“The fire struck the storage facility of the Sarpeiman Office and destroyed a number of used items including old forms, ballot boxes and referendum stationary,” the statement indicated, adding that “the fire did not affect the main administration block.



It said personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service were able to bring the fire under control.

