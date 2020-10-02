2020 Polls: Akufo-Addo targets all 33 seats in Eastern Region; calls for chiefs support

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has stated that, following the numerous projects executed under his watch so far, the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) deserves a clean sweep in all the 33 constituencies in the Eastern Region.

According to the president, he has not deceived Ghanaians but has fulfilled 80% of promises made so far, adding, “Nananom if I have performed better give me another term, 4 more for Nana”.



I know the law doesn’t allow you to do politics but Nananom, you always vote so I am pleading with you to remember me in December Polls. Please look at my work and vote for me. There are 33 Constituency in the Eastern Region, 27 are for the NPP but this year, following the good works of my government pls, let’s all sit on the elephant to the promise land,” he said while addressing the Eastern Regional House Of Chiefs in Koforidua as part of his three-day visit.



The President used the opportunity to introduce the various Parliamentary Candidates to the chiefs.

The NPP has targeted Afram Plains South, North, and other orphan Constituencies for capture.



The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Afram Plains South Constituency and a former Member of Parliament in the area Joseph Appiah Boateng known as JAB1 has described such dream of the NPP as “cheap talk”.



He believes it is only the NDC that has improved Afram Plains.